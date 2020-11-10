Japan's Uniqlo to Open 80-100 China Stores Each Year as Revival Outstrips Expectations

Uniqlo to Open 80-100 China Stores Each Year as Revival Outstrips Expectations
Pan Yinru
(Yicai Global) Nov. 10 -- Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo has logged a better-than-expected recovery in China this year as sales resurged to year-ago levels from May onward. The casual clothier plans to start up at least 80 to 100 stores a year in the country, Wu Pinhui, chief marketing officer for Uniqlo in the mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, told Yicai Global in an interview at the 3rd China International Import Expo yesterday.
The number of Uniqlo stores hit 767 in China at the end of August, for the first time surpassing the number of its direct-sale stores in Japan at 764, data show. It opened 44 new venues in the country from June to last month, and its total number of outlets topped 800, with many new shops popping up in third- and fourth-tier cities, according to Wu’s data.
Japan’s Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, plans to establish another 3,000 of the brand’s stores in China in future, with sales projected to hit JPY2 trillion (USD19.1 billion), Tadashi Yanai, chairman and chief executive of the Yamaguchi-based firm, previously said.
“We are still planning to open at least 80 to 100 stores per year at a very steady clip. Of course, this target will change with China's economic development, but infiltrating China's third- and fourth-tier cities is our constant goal,” Wu noted.
This is also the first time for Uniqlo to attend the five-day CIIE that concludes in Shanghai today. It set up a 1,500-square-meter exhibition area named the ‘Museum of Tomorrow,’ which is the largest of all booths in the expo's consumer products zone and is showcasing portable, waterproof and anti-static novelty gigantic down jackets, one-piece 3D knitted art, the breathing AIRism stretch fabric, and the windproof and waterproof Blocktech fabric.
Fast Retailing posted revenue of about JPY2 trillion for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, down 12.3 percent on the year, per the firm’s financial report.
As its core business, Uniqlo's revenue was 82.2 percent of the company’s overall, while other brands contributed under 20 percent. Fast Retailing’s sales revenue from Japan accounted for 40.2 percent of the total in the fiscal year, while that from China made up 22.7 percent.
***
So, this is how Japanese companies leave China market? Mr . Abe would have laughed hard.
