Japan’s UN Ambassador on China: “We cannot completely decouple”

Japan’s UN Ambassador on China: “We cannot completely decouple”
September 25, 2020
GZERO Media
微信图片_20200926002730.png

GZERO Media caught up with Japan's Permanent Representative to the UN Kimihiro Ishikane during the 2020 UN General Assembly.

In an interview with Eurasia Group Vice Chairman Gerald Butts, Ishikane talked about pandemic response, and how it has impacted the broader picture of US-China relations. Regarding a global fissure potentially caused by the world's two biggest economies, Ishikane said: "China is not like the former Soviet Union. Our system is completely intertwined, and I don't think we can completely decouple our economy and neither is that desirable." He also discussed the legacy of Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, who stepped down recently due to health complications.

www.gzeromedia.com

Most sensible approach. No one should ditch their interests just bcz Americans are having's fits over china. World needs a bipolat structure to discourage walking wrecks like US.
 
Indians believe they can completely decouple with China, let them try.
 
