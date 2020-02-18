What's new

Japan's Prime Minister refers to Taiwan as country, draws fire from China

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,519
24
16,973
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.thejakartapost.com

Japan's Prime Minister refers to Taiwan as country, draws fire from China

In his first one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders Wednesday, Suga, naming Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, said, "Such three countries have been imposing strong restrictions on privacy rights" to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga referred to Taiwan as a country, immediately drawing fire on Thursday from mainland China, which regards the island as a renegade province.

In his first one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders Wednesday, Suga, naming Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, said, "Such three countries have been imposing strong restrictions on privacy rights" to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak. Self-governed Taiwan is usually called a "region" in Japan, with the Communist-led Chinese government claiming the island is an "inalienable part" of its territory.

Suga's reference came as Tokyo and Beijing have already been at odds over several issues, including a territorial dispute in the East China Sea and the crackdown on Hong Kong. "China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Japan's erroneous remarks and has lodged a solemn protest against Japan,"

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. "There is only one China in the world," Wang said, urging Japan to become more cautious in words and deeds on Taiwan affairs and to avoid sending wrong signals to the island's independence forces.

Recently, Suga's government, which was launched in September 2020, has been strengthening its commitment to democratic Taiwan, irritating Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership believed to be aiming to reunify the island with the mainland by force if necessary.

At his summit in Washington in April, Suga confirmed with U.S. President Joe Biden "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." It marked the first time in 52 years that Japanese and U.S. leaders have mentioned Taiwan in a joint statement. Following the summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned a senior official of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing to lodge a protest against the agreement between the United States and its close security ally in Asia.

China has also lambasted Japan for having donated a COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, labeling such a move as a "political performance." Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since they split in 1949 as a result of a civil war. Their relationship has deteriorated since independence-leaning Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan president in 2016. While Tokyo severed diplomatic ties with Taipei and established them with Beijing in 1972, Taiwan and Japan have continued to maintain relations primarily due to economic cooperation by the private sector.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
G
Japan-U.S. Relations: Issues for Congress
Replies
0
Views
861
gpit
G
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore
Hafizzz
How India views China
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
6K
SinoChallenger
SinoChallenger
U
War Between India and China?
Replies
0
Views
2K
usman_1112
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom