What's new

Japan’s New Covid Cases Hit 17-Month Low Despite Reopening

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,683
7
3,130
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
www.bloomberg.com

Japan’s New Covid Cases Hit 17-Month Low Despite Reopening

Japan reported 79 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest figure in nearly a year and a half, as the country’s robust vaccination rate is quelling infections even in the midst of reopening the world’s third-largest economy.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Japan reported 79 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest figure in nearly a year and a half, as the country’s robust vaccination rate is quelling infections even in the midst of reopening the world’s third-largest economy.

The country reported one death on Monday. Tokyo, its most populous city, had just 7 new cases, according to local officials. The total number of new cases country-wide is the lowest since June 23, 2020, when the first wave of Covid was brought to heel.

Japan's new cases hit a 17-month low



The number of daily cases in Japan has plunged from a peak of about 25,000 during the summer, while vaccinations have surged so much that it’s now one of the most immunized developed countries in the world. More than 75% of its 126 million people are fully vaccinated, with over 78% of the population getting at least one shot, according to Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

The rising levels of protection allowed the government to start lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in October for areas that make up 75% of the economy. It’s now considered a low-risk destination for American travelers after it was moved on Monday to the lowest rung of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 travel advisory level.


The nation, one of the world’s oldest, has a relatively good record on surviving the pandemic, with 14.5 deaths per 100,000 people. That compares with about 230 deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. Japan reported no deaths on Nov. 7, the first time in 15 months.

As cases come down, the nation is also changing the way it categorizes the outbreak to focus on how burdened the health-care system is. It’s also easing travel restrictions and shortening the quarantine period to three days, from 10, for business travelers, Japanese nationals and foreign residents returning from abroad who are vaccinated with shots approved by local regulators.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Coronavirus: Singapore excludes China’s Sinovac jabs from national vaccination tally; South Korea cases surge
2
Replies
21
Views
774
8888888888888
8
SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
837
PakAlp
PakAlp
Mista
Singapore Seemed to Have Coronavirus Under Control, Until Cases Doubled
Replies
3
Views
354
Mista
Mista
艹艹艹
Vietnam lured factories during trade war, but now faces big hit as parts from China stop flowing
Replies
1
Views
485
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom