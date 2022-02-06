Japan’s Lawmakers Call Out Human Rights Abuses in China​

This is an old broken record now. Japan, India, NATO countries and the US are one block with the same mutual interests. That is an open secret by now. These countries think that they are the established order. Without their approval no other country can prosper and breathe. China and Russia are defying this logic and this bloc is seething with anger and frustration. How can the established order be challanged? Well, it is being challanged and the world is changing. It is just that the established order is having a tough time accepting the new reality.



Let me tell you what real human rights abuses look like. India massacring its minorities and the Western bloc remaining mum. The US torturing and murdering innocent people during illegal occupations. There is no one to question these genocides. Now they have ganged up against China and Russia and are preaching the rest of the world about Chinese human rights abuses. Luckily there is hardly any appetite for such hypocritical preaching.