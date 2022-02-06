What's new

Japan’s Lawmakers Call Out Human Rights Abuses in China

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,607
9
6,598
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Japan’s Lawmakers Call Out Human Rights Abuses in China​

As the winter Olympics begin this week in Beijing, the Japanese parliament has added its voice to the global chorus of concern about human rights in China.

Lawmakers stand up to show their support as Japan's parliament adopts resolution on human rights in China at the parliament in Tokyo
Lawmakers stand up to show their support as Japan's parliament adopts resolution on human rights in China at the parliament in Tokyo Kyodo via Reuters

As the winter Olympics begin this week in Beijing, the Japanese parliament has added its voice to the global chorus of concern about human rights in China. The Resolution Regarding the Serious Human Rights Situation in Xinjiang Uighur and Other Areas passed almost unanimously on February 1. As expected, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reaction was swift, claiming Japan “has no authority whatsoever to make wanton remarks” about other countries’ human rights conditions.

Five political parties worked on the draft. The two parties that make up the ruling coalition, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, were joined by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Restoration Party and the Japan Communist Party. To gain this multiparty buy in, the Asahi Shimbun reported that the resolution’s language was softened so that all five parties could support it. For example, instead of human rights “violations,” the resolution focused on the human rights “situation.” The tiny Reiwa Shinsengumi party refused to sign, apparently out of this deference to Chinese feelings.

Hayashi Yoshimasa addresses the House of Representatives after the passage of the human rights resolution, via Reuters

More on:

Japan

China

The Diet resolution made no direct reference to the People’s Republic of China, and yet there was no mistaking whose behavior this resolution was referring to. It noted the rising international concern over the “infringement of freedom of religion and forced incarceration in places including Xinjiang Uighur, Tibet, Southern Mongolia, and Hong Kong.”

The intent was not only to call out China, however. The House of Representatives called on the Japanese government “which proclaims respecting human rights as a principle” to make a “constructive commitment” to human rights. The Resolution called for a “substantive and solid political document” to guide Japan’s human rights diplomacy.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 15.26.11.png




This explicit elevation of human rights in Japan’s foreign policy agenda has been the project of some within the LDP, Gen Nakatani foremost among them, for some time. In November, when Prime Minister Kishida invited Nakatani, a former defense minister, to advise him on human rights, it became clear that Japan would be increasing its cooperation with others in the international community on addressing China’s human rights abuses.

The language of the resolution urged Japanese to consider the use of force by states internally as of equal import to the use of force abroad. “The House of Representatives of Japan regards changing the status quo through force, as seen with the serious human rights situation, as a threat to the international community, and strongly calls for accountability for this serious issue in a manner acceptable to the international community.” Moreover, these lawmakers also argued that Japan should prepared to act in support of “those people in need.”

On the eve of the Beijing Olympics, Japan’s alignment with other nations around the globe on China’s human rights abuses portends a difficult year for Sino-Japanese relations. 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan’s relations with China, and in his early call with Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in November of last year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned him to focus on the positive this year. In response to the resolution, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, called the resolution “a severe political provocation against the Chinese people.” This is not likely to be an anniversary marked with popular celebration.

www.cfr.org

Japan’s Lawmakers Call Out Human Rights Abuses in China

As the winter Olympics begin this week in Beijing, the Japanese parliament has added its voice to the global chorus of concern about human rights in China.
www.cfr.org www.cfr.org
 
S

sha ah

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
1,658
0
2,357
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
How quickly they forget about their own atrocities against China in WW2, like the Nanjing massacre. Using chemical weapons against allied troops, killing prisoners of war after capture, Korean comfort women. Realistically today Japan produces more diapers for the elderly than for children. It's sad and this entire boycott attempt by the west is just pathetic. Nobody even went along with it, what a handful of nations didn't send diplomats to cheer on athletes ? but in the end I hear the US ended up asking for a few diplomatic visas anyways. So what was the point ?
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,342
-16
28,978
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
This is an old broken record now. Japan, India, NATO countries and the US are one block with the same mutual interests. That is an open secret by now. These countries think that they are the established order. Without their approval no other country can prosper and breathe. China and Russia are defying this logic and this bloc is seething with anger and frustration. How can the established order be challanged? Well, it is being challanged and the world is changing. It is just that the established order is having a tough time accepting the new reality.

Let me tell you what real human rights abuses look like. India massacring its minorities and the Western bloc remaining mum. The US torturing and murdering innocent people during illegal occupations. There is no one to question these genocides. Now they have ganged up against China and Russia and are preaching the rest of the world about Chinese human rights abuses. Luckily there is hardly any appetite for such hypocritical preaching.
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,136
-39
62,322
Country
China
Location
China
Japan is so concern about human right abuse but why they ignore the human right abuse of their american and Australia partner?

www.google.com

No U.S. Troops Will Be Punished for Deadly Kabul Strike, Pentagon Chief Decides

The military initially defended the strike, which killed 10 civilians including seven children, but ultimately called it a tragic mistake.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Australian 'war crimes': Elite troops killed Afghan civilians, report finds

A misconduct inquiry uncovers a "shameful record" of a "warrior culture" among some soldiers.
www.google.com

Can concern for human right be selective? Or this is just a smokescreen for these hypocrite to blame China? These Japanese are pathetic. After losing the crown of Asia champion to China. All they can do , is to stood so low and used such lowlife trick to undermined rising China. It no coincidence Japan is declining. A sunset country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Japan parliament adopts resolution on China rights issues
Replies
3
Views
156
applesauce
applesauce
aziqbal
We can’t let China use the Olympics to mask genocide and human rights abuses
Replies
11
Views
75
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan’s fear of China
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
156
Views
5K
Stranagor
Stranagor
Dai Toruko
Japan, Australia sign defence pact for closer cooperation
Replies
1
Views
148
SIPRA
SIPRA
beijingwalker
Japanese PM Kishida appoints pro-China ally as foreign minister
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
Apollon
Apollon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom