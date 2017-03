There has been a noticeable increase in cooperation between people in the film production industry in Japan and China, particularly when it comes to remakes of Japanese blockbusters and joint productions between the two countries.China has surpassed Japan to become the world’s second-largest film market. Though there is still a risk that Japanese film companies may be affected by unstable Japan-China relations, it seems that the time has come for Japanese firms to conduct profitable business in China.At a press conference held in January in Beijing, actor Masaharu Fukuyama said happily, “Finally, I’ve been able to come to China for a film project.”Fukuyama plays the lead role in “Manhunt” directed by John Woo, which is a remake of a Japanese movie “Kimi yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare” (You must cross the river of wrath). The new film was entirely shot in Japan......link to read the rest