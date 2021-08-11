What's new

Japan’s fear of China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,116
-5
82,591
Country
China
Location
China
Japan’s fear of China


Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (front center) poses with members of his cabinet at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Oct. 4. (AFP/Stanislav Kogiku)

(The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ● Thu, October 7, 2021

Japan’s combination of fear, anxiety, helplessness and some remnants of past superiority and pride against China is reflected in the top priority programs of newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The former foreign minister, who was sworn in to replace Yoshihide Suga on Monday, announced his intention to boost the already strong military alliance with the United States as his top priority for foreign affairs. Such a choice means Japan’s foreign policy will focus on how to counter China. In doing so, Japan will pay less attention to its regional neighbors such as ASEAN.

Economic relations and investment may remain stable, but we cannot expect Japan to come up with major breakthroughs as it will take this region, including Indonesia, for granted while China’s economic and military might steadily rises.

China is a direct threat to Japan in terms economy, security and territorial sovereignty. Japan is also surrounded by hostile countries such as South Korea, North Korea and Russia. Japan, the world’s third largest economy, wants to fight China, the world’s second most powerful economy, but is too afraid to do it alone.

Therefore Japan has formed military alliances with China’s nemeses like the US, Australia and India, under a group called the Quad, although Japan is not a key player. Yet a more assertive China is worrying not only for Japan, but for many other countries, which China can easily punish with severe economic sanctions.

Although heavily economically dependent on China, Japan is able to forge mutually beneficial ties that elude developing countries. Japan needs the umbrella of US protection because its people are very reluctant to revise the US-drafted Constitution. Although Japan’s military posture meets the qualities of normal military power, the Japanese people do not want to formalize it due to the long-standing trauma of World War II.

Strangely, or uniquely, Kishida will also angle human rights problems at China. Japan has rarely shown appetite for addressing human rights issues in other countries. For Japan it is economic cooperation that matters, without caring much for the human rights records of its partners. Hopefully as this the policy shift happens, it will apply to Indonesia.

The Lower House’s election has been moved forward a few weeks to Oct. 31 as Kishida wants to use the new leadership change as an opportunity to attract more votes from the apathetic Japanese people. It seems that Kishida’s future will not be very different from that of his predecessor Suga, who could only survive one year. Like Suga, Kishida is overshadowed by the influence of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Japanese voters are traditionally reluctant to vote for younger politicians who promise major changes, unlike in countries like Indonesia and Canada. Japanese voters prefer stability and political certainty. Whatever the result of the Oct. 31 Lower House election, PM Kishida will unlikely survive longer than his predecessor Suga. For Indonesia there will be no major changes to its bilateral ties with Japan too. Japan will remain one of Indonesia’s most important economic partners.

But we cannot expect more, as long as Japan cannot overcome its fear of China.


www.thejakartapost.com

Japan’s fear of China

Economic relations and investment may remain stable, but we cannot expect Japan to come up with major breakthroughs as it will take this region, including Indonesia, for granted while China’s economic and military might is steadily rising.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 
B

Brainsucker

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 11, 2014
2,457
3
2,656
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Japan just has their tough time. 2000 of their companies are go bankrupt. So now they want Quad to replay the old Qing versus 8 countries
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,629
-6
1,709
Country
India
Location
India
China really needs to sort their political stance regarding japan,none should be so politically autistic when dealing with any nation.
China talks about US hegemony and their propaganda campaign and then conveniently latches on the same narrative that backs the institution of US for hegemony upon Japan and exacerbates the US and their allies initiated atrocity propaganda from ww2 era,China must respect Japanese sentiment,culture and history unless they want to face Japan,US and a whole lot of coalition in a self-defeating clash. All that for an out-of-control political theatre. China has no real reason to have anomisity toward japan in the 21st century, the island senkaku, is of little geopolitical importance, and based on facts it rightfully goes to Japan's sovereignty. It's simple thug like party politics to antagonize Japan and or try reclaim island which their own Qing gov(Which CPC claim to inherit) ruled as outside Chinese territory in their own accessment. China might have the moral advantage when dealing with US but ,it stands on the wrong side when dealing with japan. Their whole stance is based on political stance,fabricated propaganda and blind nationalism.
 
Last edited:
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,126
-48
19,098
Country
China
Location
China
Leishangthem said:
China really needs to sort their political stance regarding japan,none should be so politically autistic when dealing with any nation.
China talks about US hegemony and their propaganda campaign and then conveniently latches on the same narrative that backs the institution of US for hegemony upon Japan and exacerbates the US and their allies initiated atrocity propaganda from ww2 era,China must respect Japanese sentiment,culture and history unless they want to face Japan,US and a whole lot of coalition in a self-defeating clash. All that for an out-of-control political theatre. China has no real reason to have anomisity toward japan in the 21st century, the island senkaku, is of little geopolitical importance, and based on facts it rightfully goes to Japan's sovereignty. It's simple thug like party politics to antagonize Japan and or try reclaim island which their own Qing gov(Which CPC claim to inherit) ruled as outside Chinese territory in their own accessment. China might have the moral advantage when dealing with US but ,it stands on the wrong side when dealing with japan. Their whole stance is based on political stance,fabricated propaganda and blind nationalism.
Click to expand...
China hates Japan way more than US or any other country. Japan is a historical enemy of China. This will never ever change.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,629
-6
1,709
Country
India
Location
India
Beidou2020 said:
China hates Japan way more than US or any other country. Japan is a historical enemy of China. This will never ever change.
Click to expand...
Yea,it's self defeating,that's why US is the world's prominent power,with undisputed softpower,military and economic might,and things will remain the same unless China remakes itself as a nation more deserving of a state capable of underpinning the US ,with rectitude and capabilities. China would gladly suck US & UK toes,and undergo worship of the west but not bear to even take the smallest of slight from a nation they once felt were lower then them in the pecking order,their poor arrogance was shattered,and they still feel vitriol about that. Better worship anglo-white than acknowledge the prominence of so called yellow folk across the straight. No wonder the western tribe cut up China .
 
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
939
-5
1,422
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Japan hates China: Yes
Japan looks down on China: Yes
Japan is afraid of China: No

Japan is afraid of the Russians and Americans, because the Russians and Americans have committed extremely atrocities against the Japanese: slaughtering Japanese soldiers and civilians, raping Japanese women, taking many land of Japan. Therefore, Japan is afraid of Russia and the US, and also respects these two countries.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
9,085
-2
13,905
Country
China
Location
United States
Apollon said:
Turkey is not our eternal enemy. We have bad relations with Erdogan. Once he is dead, which will be a nice day, relations can approve. A good statesmen has no enemies. You should read Macciavelli
Click to expand...
let's see. 1955 Istanbul pogrom, was that Erdogan? Communal violence in Cyprus in the 1960's, was that Erdogan? How about Turkish annexation of Cyprus in 1974, Erdogan too? 1996, Greek Mirage 2000s shot down a Turkish F-16, was that due to provocations by Erdogan?

You've been at conflict with Turkey literally every single decade after WW2 and most decades after independence. It's been 200 years.

This is all Erdogan? This is all one single middle aged man?
 
Apollon

Apollon

BANNED
Sep 27, 2021
804
0
281
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
FairAndUnbiased said:
let's see. 1955 Istanbul pogrom, was that Erdogan? Communal violence in Cyprus in the 1960's, was that Erdogan? How about Turkish annexation of Cyprus in 1974, Erdogan too? 1996, Greek Mirage 2000s shot down a Turkish F-16, was that due to provocations by Erdogan?

You've been at conflict with Turkey literally every single decade after WW2 and most decades after independence. It's been 200 years.

This is all Erdogan? This is all one single middle aged man?
Click to expand...
We had quite good relations until 2015.
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,776
1
5,193
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's a sorry state of affairs for Japan. The country could have greatly benefited from extracting itself out of america's clutches, by withdrawing from the "San Francisco Treaty - 1951". Today Japan would have been ideally positioned to meet China and Russia on common ground, resolving the Korean Peninsula divide and working together toward a more cohesive and cooperative Pacific Region. Sadly, decades of "Cold War" rhetoric and the mind-numbing manipulative Western rant to lure other nations on their side, or worse create divide between nations. The brits have done the same with the Middle East and also between Pakistan and hindustan.
 
Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,272
0
2,882
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Japan’s fear of China


Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (front center) poses with members of his cabinet at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Oct. 4. (AFP/Stanislav Kogiku)

(The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ● Thu, October 7, 2021

Japan’s combination of fear, anxiety, helplessness and some remnants of past superiority and pride against China is reflected in the top priority programs of newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The former foreign minister, who was sworn in to replace Yoshihide Suga on Monday, announced his intention to boost the already strong military alliance with the United States as his top priority for foreign affairs. Such a choice means Japan’s foreign policy will focus on how to counter China. In doing so, Japan will pay less attention to its regional neighbors such as ASEAN.

Economic relations and investment may remain stable, but we cannot expect Japan to come up with major breakthroughs as it will take this region, including Indonesia, for granted while China’s economic and military might steadily rises.

China is a direct threat to Japan in terms economy, security and territorial sovereignty. Japan is also surrounded by hostile countries such as South Korea, North Korea and Russia. Japan, the world’s third largest economy, wants to fight China, the world’s second most powerful economy, but is too afraid to do it alone.

Therefore Japan has formed military alliances with China’s nemeses like the US, Australia and India, under a group called the Quad, although Japan is not a key player. Yet a more assertive China is worrying not only for Japan, but for many other countries, which China can easily punish with severe economic sanctions.

Although heavily economically dependent on China, Japan is able to forge mutually beneficial ties that elude developing countries. Japan needs the umbrella of US protection because its people are very reluctant to revise the US-drafted Constitution. Although Japan’s military posture meets the qualities of normal military power, the Japanese people do not want to formalize it due to the long-standing trauma of World War II.

Strangely, or uniquely, Kishida will also angle human rights problems at China. Japan has rarely shown appetite for addressing human rights issues in other countries. For Japan it is economic cooperation that matters, without caring much for the human rights records of its partners. Hopefully as this the policy shift happens, it will apply to Indonesia.

The Lower House’s election has been moved forward a few weeks to Oct. 31 as Kishida wants to use the new leadership change as an opportunity to attract more votes from the apathetic Japanese people. It seems that Kishida’s future will not be very different from that of his predecessor Suga, who could only survive one year. Like Suga, Kishida is overshadowed by the influence of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Japanese voters are traditionally reluctant to vote for younger politicians who promise major changes, unlike in countries like Indonesia and Canada. Japanese voters prefer stability and political certainty. Whatever the result of the Oct. 31 Lower House election, PM Kishida will unlikely survive longer than his predecessor Suga. For Indonesia there will be no major changes to its bilateral ties with Japan too. Japan will remain one of Indonesia’s most important economic partners.

But we cannot expect more, as long as Japan cannot overcome its fear of China.


www.thejakartapost.com

Japan’s fear of China

Economic relations and investment may remain stable, but we cannot expect Japan to come up with major breakthroughs as it will take this region, including Indonesia, for granted while China’s economic and military might is steadily rising.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
Click to expand...
China is least likely to retaliate against Japan, because China wants to tell the world through Japan that China loves peace, even though Japan has invaded China and killed countless Chinese.

But the premise is that Japan cannot participate in the war against China.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
2,211
1
4,318
Country
China
Location
China
Leishangthem said:
Yea,it's self defeating,that's why US is the world's prominent power,with undisputed softpower,military and economic might,and things will remain the same unless China remakes itself as a nation more deserving of a state capable of underpinning the US ,with rectitude and capabilities. China would gladly suck US & UK toes,and undergo worship of the west but not bear to even take the smallest of slight from a nation they once felt were lower then them in the pecking order,their poor arrogance was shattered,and they still feel vitriol about that. Better worship anglo-white than acknowledge the prominence of so called yellow folk across the straight. No wonder the western tribe cut up China .
Click to expand...
1. There are only two safe waterways from China's coastal waters to the Pacific Ocean. One is the bus Strait near Huangyan Island, and the other is the Hakone Strait near Diaoyu Island.

2. In 1895, Japan occupied the Diaoyu Islands of the Qing Dynasty. 1943, <Cairo Declaration>. In 1945, <Potsdam Proclamation>. The anti fascist alliance agreed to return the Diaoyu Islands to China after the war.

3. Japan has the third largest GDP in the world and has strong manufacturing and financial capital. They have a population of more than 100 million and a homogeneous and united nation. If such a country gets rid of the control of the USA, it has enough ability to divide China's influence in East Asia.

4. China is seizing Japan's market in high-end machine tools, automobile manufacturing, precision instruments, semiconductor raw materials and other industries. The USA is also cracking down on Japanese manufacturing.

5. China is not ready for the collapse of the dollar system. The USA can let Japan buy a lot of U.S. debt to support the dollar system.

6. China can accept reconciliation with Japan's left-wing govt, but we don't trust the right-wing govt.


This is not the best time to achieve reconciliation with Japan and change its attitude towards Japan. We are willing to wait for the USA to continue to weaken Japan.
Maybe when the left-wing govt of Japan comes to power, we can help them achieve independence.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Japan-Russia islands dispute: fears tensions are dragging in US and China as jets scramble
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Beast
B
aziqbal
China war threat: Taiwan activates missiles amid fears of imminent Beijing invasion
Replies
11
Views
447
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A Look at the Impasse Between Japan and South Korea
Replies
0
Views
198
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
A ‘yellow peril’ revival fuelling Western fears of China’s rise
Replies
9
Views
488
bshifter
B
Vanguard One
Japan backs Australia against China’s economic coercion
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Leishangthem
Leishangthem

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom