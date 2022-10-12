What's new

Japan's Epsilon rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch

Japan’s Epsilon rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch​


Agence France-Presse

Published: 10:46am, 12 Oct, 2022

Japan’s space agency sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch, public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported on Wednesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was not immediately able to confirm the reports, which said a problem had been discovered that meant the rocket could not safely fly.

A JAXA live-stream of the launch from Uchinoura Space Centre in the southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details.

The launch was delayed from its originally scheduled slot on Friday due to unfavourable satellite positioning concerns that could have made it difficult to track the rocket’s location.


NHK and other media outlets said it was Japan’s first failed rocket launch since 2003.

The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013, and has been successfully launched five times.

It is smaller than the country’s previous liquid-fuelled model, and is a successor to Japan’s solid fuel M-5 rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.
The rocket was taking several satellites into orbit, and is designed to launch in three stages.

Japan's Epsilon rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch

Japan’s space agency said a problem had been discovered that meant the solid-fuel rocket could not safely fly.
China shall role in South Korea as partner for rocket project. They are keen to learn something and while the same time having the money. Collaborating with China will help them accelerate their space program fast to match Japan space technology level.
 

