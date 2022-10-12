Japan’s Epsilon rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch​

Published: 10:46am, 12 Oct, 2022Japan’s space agency sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch, public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported on Wednesday.The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was not immediately able to confirm the reports, which said a problem had been discovered that meant the rocket could not safely fly.A JAXA live-stream of the launch from Uchinoura Space Centre in the southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details.The launch was delayed from its originally scheduled slot on Friday due to unfavourable satellite positioning concerns that could have made it difficult to track the rocket’s location.NHK and other media outlets said it was Japan’s first failed rocket launch since 2003.The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013, and has been successfully launched five times.It is smaller than the country’s previous liquid-fuelled model, and is a successor to Japan’s solid fuel M-5 rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.The rocket was taking several satellites into orbit, and is designed to launch in three stages.