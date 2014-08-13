What's new

Japan’s economy shrinks by record 28%, worst contraction since World War II

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,846
1
61,090
Country
China
Location
China
Japan’s economy shrinks by record 28%, worst contraction since World War II
The previous worst contraction, a 17.8% fall, was in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.
Sep 08, 2020


Japan’s economy shrank by a record 28.1% in the April-June quarter due to the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, AP reported, citing the revised gross domestic product data released on Tuesday. This is worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction of the world’s third largest economy given last month.

The Cabinet Office said the government began keeping comparable records in 1980 and this is the worst contraction of Japan’s economy since World War II. The previous worst contraction, a 17.8% fall, was in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.


The pandemic has especially hurt Japan’s export-reliant economy, underscoring the pressure facing the successor of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Last month, Abe announced that he will resign because of his deteriorating health. The new prime minister would be elected in a ruling party leadership race on September 14.

Data showed consumer spending and wages falling in July even after lockdown restrictions to tackle the pandemic were lifted in May, according to Reuters. Quarter-on-quarter, the Japanese economy contracted 7.9%, according to the revised figures, down from 7.8% in the preliminary data.

“High-frequency data show that growth is struggling to gain pace, suggesting a very gradual and protracted recovery after the initial bounce,” Oxford Economics said. “The near-term outlook therefore remains challenging.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become next prime minister, has indicated his readiness to boost spending. “The risk ahead is that the effect of measures taken so far, such as payouts to households, will peter out,” said Koichi Fujishiro, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Last week, the Indian economy saw its worst contraction in decades, with Gross Domestic Product shrinking by a record 23.9% in the April to June quarter, reflecting the severe impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

scroll.in

Japan’s economy shrinks by record 28%, worst contraction since World War II

The previous worst contraction, a 17.8% fall, was in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.
scroll.in scroll.in
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,846
1
61,090
Country
China
Location
China
Japan exports had 8th straight month of double-digit decline in Aug
By ActionForex.com
Sep 16, 04:16 GMT


In non-seasonally adjusted term, Japan’s expected dropped -14.8% yoy to JPY 5232B in August. That’s the 8th straight month of double-digit decline, as well as the 21st month of contraction. It’s the worst run since the 23-month contraction through July 1987. Exports are generally expected to stay weak and might not reach pre-pandemic level until a least early 2022. Imports dropped -20.8% yoy to JPY 4984B. Trade surplus came in at JPY 248B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 5.9% mom to JPY 5580B. Imports rose 0.1% mom to JPY 5230B. Trade surplus widened to JPY 350B.

www.actionforex.com

Japan exports had 8th straight month of double-digit decline in Aug | Action Forex

In non-seasonally adjusted term, Japan’s expected dropped -14.8% yoy to JPY 5232B in August. That’s the 8th straight month of double-digit decline, as well as the 21st month of contraction. It’s the worst run since the 23-month contraction through July 1987. Exports are generally expected to...
www.actionforex.com www.actionforex.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Japan's economy shrinks most in four years as global risks hit business spending China & Far East 0
JSCh Japan economy shrinks in second quarter in setback for 'Abenomics' China & Far East 32
Raphael Japan's economy shrinks (6.8% on annual basis) as tax hike hits spending China & Far East 0
beijingwalker Chinese stocks lead gains regionally; Japan’s economy shrank 27.8% World Affairs 0
beijingwalker Pandemic to hit Japan's economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns: Reuters pol World Affairs 0
Daniel808 Japan’s Economy Shrank Sharply. Now Comes the Coronavirus. COVID-19 Coronavirus 31
Jyotish Egypt to surpass Russia, Japan as 7th largest economy by 2030 Middle East & Africa 21
beijingwalker Japan's economy shrank for the first time in nine quarters China & Far East 51
ito India to overtake Japan to become third largest economy by 2028: Report Central & South Asia 11
ito HSBC sees India as a $7 trillion economy by 2028, overtaking Germany, Japan Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top