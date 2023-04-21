What's new

Japan’s Converted F-35B Carrier Leaves Dock Sporting New Bow

Japan's Converted F-35B Carrier Leaves Dock Sporting New Bow

New images show the heavily modified bow of Japan’s Izumo class JS Kaga (DDH-184) ‘helicopter-carrying destroyer’ as the vessel left its dock recently. Kaga is currently being turned into an F-35B Joint Strike Fighter carrier for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Photos of the vessel pulling away from its dock in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture accompanied by various tugboats began circulating online around April 19. According to Naval News, the first set of modifications to Kaga (originally slated to end in March) included changing the shape of the vessel's bow section and applying a heat-resistant coating to its deck. The next set of modifications, which will involve re-balancing and structurally reinforcing Kaga's hull, are expected to be completed by March 2024.


Japan's Converted F-35B Carrier Leaves Dock Sporting New Bow

Leaving the dock where conversion work has been underway represents a big step forward in turning the JS Kaga into an F-35B carrier.
There is just something about Japan and air craft carriers... Like salt and pepper... just belong together.
Looks like Japan is getting serious again.
 

