Get Ya Wig Split
- Feb 22, 2017
Japan’s Converted F-35B Carrier Leaves Dock Sporting New Bow
New images show the heavily modified bow of Japan’s Izumo class JS Kaga (DDH-184) ‘helicopter-carrying destroyer’ as the vessel left its dock recently. Kaga is currently being turned into an F-35B Joint Strike Fighter carrier for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
Photos of the vessel pulling away from its dock in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture accompanied by various tugboats began circulating online around April 19. According to Naval News, the first set of modifications to Kaga (originally slated to end in March) included changing the shape of the vessel's bow section and applying a heat-resistant coating to its deck. The next set of modifications, which will involve re-balancing and structurally reinforcing Kaga's hull, are expected to be completed by March 2024.
