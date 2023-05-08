Black_cats
Japan's Apparel Imports From Bangladesh Defy Global Bearish Trend
Pic: Shutterstock.com
- Despite global export demand remaining bearish in H2 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation, Japan's apparel imports from Bangladesh grew by 15.02 per cent to $1.34 billion in 2022.
- This upward trend persisted into Q1 2023.
- Bangladesh became Japan's 3rd largest apparel supplier with a 5.37 per cent share.
- China and Vietnam were top supplier.
Japan’s inbound shipment of apparel from Bangladesh increased from $1,165.457 million in 2021 to $1,340.256 million in 2022, according toFibre2Fashion’s market insight tool TexPro. The import grew to $1,167.965 million in 2019 against $1,122.539 million in 2018. But it eased down to $1,033.232 million in 2020 due to COVID-19.
On a quarterly basis, the import increased to $363.939 million in Q1,2023 against the shipment of $333.741 million in Q4, 2022 and $354.094 million in Q1, 2022. The trade remained volatile as it eased down to $295.432 million in Q2, 2022 but rose to $358.277 million in Q3, 2022. It further slipped to $333.741 million in Q4, 2022, as per TexPro.
The import of fabric from Bangladesh also increased to $1,733.501 million in 2022 from $1,108.184 million in 2021. Earlier, it was noted at $1,689.953 million in 2020, $1,843.536 million in 2019 and $2,841.596 million in 2018.
As per TexPro, Bangladesh was the third largest apparel supplier for Japan. But its share was just 5.37 per cent in Japan’s total apparel import worth $24.953 billion during 2022. China was the top supplier with 55.32 per cent share, followed by Vietnam with a share of 15.85 per cent of the total inbound shipment.