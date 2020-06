Japan’s Aegis Ashore: A Tale Of Two SPYs

The Japanese Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced this week its intention to halt deployment of the Aegis Ashore missile defense system citing difficulties in ensuring that rocket boosters from the interceptors do not fall in populated areas. The real reason may actually have to do with the radar system, namely SPY-6 and SPY-7. Yoshihiro Inaba has the story.

Issues linked with SM-3’s Mk72 booster coming back down

Expanding Aegis Ashore’s capabilities

SPY-6 vs SPY-7 radar

Rethinking Japan’s deterrent capabilitiy