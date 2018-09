In the latest sign of Japan's increased activity in the disputed South China Sea, the Maritime Self-Defense Force's largest vessel, the helicopter carrier Kaga, linked up Friday for bilateral exercises with the U.S. Navy 's Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group, both countries' navies said.The bilateral training is part of a rare, month-long tour by the Kaga and two guided-missile destroyers that will see them make port calls in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. As a part of the dispatch, which began Aug. 26 and will run through October, the vessels will also conduct joint exercises aimed at bolstering combat skills and improving cooperation with each country's navy, according to the Defense Ministry's Maritime Staff Office.The office said late last month that the MSDF would also train with the U.S. Navy.During Friday's training session -- which involved U.S. ships based in Yokosuka , Kanagawa Prefecture -- the two navies practiced sailing in formation, maneuvering procedures, as well as replenishment-at-sea training. They also exchanged naval liaison officers.On Monday and Thursday, two U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers from Anderson Air Force Base on Guam conducted training in the vicinity of the South China Sea before returning to the island territory, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement released Friday. In addition to Thursday's routine training, the B-52s also integrated with the Reagan strike group.