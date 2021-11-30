Japanese trains derailed 3 times a day! Washington subway shut down, regret not buying "Made in China"

2021-11-30 15:36 HKTOn the afternoon of October 12, a subway derailment accident occurred in Washington, USA, causing at least 3 people to be injured. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. It is reported that this subway train derailed three times. The last time it derailed was near Arlington Cemetery Station in Northern Virginia. There were 187 passengers on the train. The passengers finally walked for several kilometers in the dark to escape.A passenger named Mary Martin told reporters that the train decelerated twice before derailing, during which a lot of smoke appeared in the train, visibility was very low, and it was accompanied by "a smell of burning rubber." After the derailment, the passengers were told that the train had a derailment accident because of "brake failure."In addition, some netizens revealed on social media that after the train derailed and lost its lighting, passengers were stranded there for about an hour and a half, and then evacuated in batches.After the accident, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Washington Metro Safety Board separately launched investigations. Preliminary investigation results show that the derailed train model is the 7000 series, and the "axle and wheel spacing" of this type of car has a safety hazard. So on October 17, the Washington Metro Safety Committee ordered that all 7000 series trains must be suspended before 5 am on the 18th.However, this has brought a lot of trouble. According to a news from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority on October 18, starting in the early morning of that day, 60% of the subway trains in Washington DC and surrounding areas have been suspended, causing a large number of people.Strongly dissatisfied. Sixty percent of Washington's subways were shut down, commuting plans for a large number of office workers were disrupted, many students were forced to be late, and a large number of people could only take buses or endure long waiting times.Many U.S. netizens said that this was the worst accident in the history of the Washington Metro. The Transportation Administration could have carried out maintenance on Friday to avoid a lot of trouble, but it was delayed until Monday. Not only was a large number of people affected, but subway staff faced The pressure is also very great.It is reported that all the 7000 series subway trains suspended in the U.S. capital this time are all manufactured by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries. After the incident, Jennifer Homandy, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, emphasized that the 7000 series had defects in the design, and the resulting safety problems could be catastrophic and could cause casualties.Homandy also pointed out that the number of axle calibration failures on subway trains in the United States has risen sharply in recent years, from 2 in 2017 to 39 this year. She also reminded other cities to pay attention to safety.As soon as the news came out, the Japanese-made 7000 series cars were immediately widely questioned by American public opinion. Many netizens said that even though the series cars are relatively new models, they are still very worried about them. Many American media have also sent requests for comment to Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, but Kawasaki did not respond.It is worth mentioning that Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries “beaten” CRRC in 2018 and successfully obtained huge orders from New York City. Afterwards, many outsiders believed that there might be political interference in this bidding. In fact, the U.S. later became more explicit.For the purpose of containing Chinese companies, it directly used executive orders to prohibit CRRC from participating in the bidding for the next-generation trains in Washington, D.C.The defects of the Japanese 7000 series cars are now exposed, which not only casts a shadow over Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries in the United States, but also brings great trouble to the American subway system. The subsequent maintenance costs may add a great burden to the United States. The serious consequences of resisting "Made in China" are gradually emerging.Some analysts said that this is not the first time that "Made in Japan" has had an accident. Earlier in early May, British Railways Minister Chris Heaton Harris had announced that due to cracks on the chassis of some Hitachi 800 trains found during daily inspections, they would urgently suspend operation of this type of train on a large scale. In just six months, "Made in Japan" accidents occurred in two countries, the United States and Britain.It can be seen that in the issue of infrastructure, political factors must not be taken into consideration, and quality must also be paid attention to. In this regard, there are opinions that, under the background of Japanese trains, "Made in China" is undoubtedly more reliable, which may allow Chinese companies to usher in more orders in the future.