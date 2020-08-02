Japanese ‘Super Eagle’ upgrade work moves ahead



JASDF’s fleet of F-15J interceptors.



A comprehensive effort to modernise and upgrade the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF)’s fleet of F-15J interceptors has progressed following a Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) agreement signed between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Boeing to support upgrades to the aircraft.

​

Over 200 single-seat F-15Js and two-seat F-15DJs are believed to have been built by MHI under license from Boeing between 1980 and 2000.