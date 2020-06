Japan wants manufacturing back from China, but breaking up supply chains hard to do

But Iris Ohyama, which until this month had only made face masks in China, is so far the only large firm known to be taking advantage of the subsidies.

"Even if we wanted to, it would be difficult to lower our exposure to China-made parts," an executive at a Japanese automaker told Reuters, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Electronics makers too say they would struggle to sever ties with China's supply chains.

even said in April it needed to improve its supply chain in China.