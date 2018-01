After 2nd world war japan heavily under influence of West culture media specially America, there is no doubt what they heard regularly they gonna believe that plus ISSI Al Qadia Daesh makes it more worse.

Japan was isolated country a vergin religion country, the old Shinto religion like Hindus worshipping different gods, Buddhism came after that but hardly Japanese people follows the real Buddhism.

They slaughter even lot of Christian preachers in mid 1800 to end of 1800 and being a Christian strict persecution and they were worshipping in hidden places.

Islam come to japan in 1930’s around but coz of 2nd world war they deported all missionaries even some jailed.

Click to expand...