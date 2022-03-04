What's new

Japanese men answer Ukraine's call for help; Volunteer to join fight against Russia

OH THE FCUKIN IRONY AND THE HYPOCRISY,

DO YOU REMEMBER - shamina begum was severely humiliated and punished on national British TV, and citizenship revoked apparently.

Shamima Begum is a British-born woman, who left the UK in 2015 aged 15 to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria. Her attempt to return to the UK in 2019 resulted in litigation culminating in a decision of the Supreme Court, and public debate about the handling of returning Islamic extremists.

Russia should activate WAGNER group and include pist off middle easterners and mad chechens as tit for tat reply.
 

Similar threads

