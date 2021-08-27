Japanese/Korean/Chinese/Indonesian and other Far East Movies on Netflix

This thread, it's made for me!
Rurouni Kenshi movies are good, but the manga is better, and the best is the OVA: Trust & Betrayal,
certainly one of the best anime ever:
About live action:
Japanese: Sekigahara
Korean: Admiral: Roaring Currents
(Watching these two movies back to back feel like sequels since Sekihagara is about the greatest japanese civil war after they were defeated in Korea by Admiral Ji Sun-sin)
Chinese: The Last Supper
Not sure if these are actually all on Netflix, but you can find them on the net easily.