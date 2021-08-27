What's new

Japanese/Korean/Chinese/Indonesian and other Far East Movies on Netflix

These are thread to show high quality movies from Far East Region that can be watched on Netflix

I will start from this Japanese Movie ( 3 Series)


Start watching from "The Beginning"

 
Japanese- highly or
Korean- great movies/shows 10/10
Indo- I was interested in thier movies and culture etc and watched one too, good movie but haven't watched a lot of thier stuff but I am interested
 
This thread, it's made for me!
Rurouni Kenshi movies are good, but the manga is better, and the best is the OVA: Trust & Betrayal, certainly one of the best anime ever:
About live action:
Japanese: Sekigahara
Korean: Admiral: Roaring Currents
(Watching these two movies back to back feel like sequels since Sekihagara is about the greatest japanese civil war after they were defeated in Korea by Admiral Ji Sun-sin)
Chinese: The Last Supper

Not sure if these are actually all on Netflix, but you can find them on the net easily.
 
Talking about Horror movie, there is new Indonesian movie and it should have been in the cinema last Mei but due to pandemic Cinema is still close. I bet this will be available in Netflix soon.

 
REhorror said:
This thread, it's made for me!
Rurouni Kenshi movies are good, but the manga is better, and the best is the OVA: Trust & Betrayal, certainly one of the best anime ever:
About live action:
Japanese: Sekigahara
Korean: Admiral: Roaring Currents
(Watching these two movies back to back feel like sequels since Sekihagara is about the greatest japanese civil war after they were defeated in Korea by Admiral Ji Sun-sin)
Chinese: The Last Supper

Not sure if these are actually all on Netflix, but you can find them on the net easily.
Yup that was made to bring Samurai X to the Movie, but Samurai X itself I believe is inspired by a true story of Japanese Samurai Legend.

The fight is Awesome


And I really like the girl :smitten:

 
Indos said:
Yup that was made to bring Samurai X to the Movie, but Samurai X itself I believe is inspired by a true story of Japanese Samurai Legend.
Actually untrue, haha.
Rurouni Kenshin was based likely on this dude:
He was a pro-Emperor assassin who killed pro-Shogun supporters, during the Boshin war (Emperor vs Shogun) that resulted in the modernization of Japan.

Miyamoto Musashi is from Sengoku period, which is way earlier. There are also some good Miyamoto Musashi films, but they are a bit older. For Musashi, I prefer manga Vagabond.
 
New Indonesian movie. I havent watched it yet but it is posted in Netflix Asia and get huge international audience welcome if we see the comment section. Look like good

 
