Japanese/Korean/Chinese/Indonesian and other Far East Movies on Netflix

This thread, it's made for me!Rurouni Kenshi movies are good, but the manga is better, and the best is the OVA:certainly one of the best anime ever:About live action:Japanese:Korean:(Watching these two movies back to back feel like sequels since Sekihagara is about the greatest japanese civil war after they were defeated in Korea by Admiral Ji Sun-sin)Chinese:Not sure if these are actually all on Netflix, but you can find them on the net easily.