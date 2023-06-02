Japanese grows some balls! Slaps black streamer who screamed about nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki again

「また原爆を落としてやる」発言の外国人ユーチューバー、日本の路上で殴られる動画が拡散…「よくやってくれた」「暴力はだめ」と賛否両論（まいどなニュース） - Yahoo!ニュース
5月中旬、東京の地下鉄内で日本人に「ヒロシマ、ナガサキを知ってるか？」「また原爆を落としてやる」などと発言した動画を公開し、猛批判を浴びた外国人の男性ユーチューバー。今月に入り、日本国内の路上でライ
Video of the incident: https://maidonanews.jp/article/14923276?page=2&ro=14923276&ri=0In mid-May, a foreign male YouTuber was heavily criticized for posting a video in which he said to Japanese people on the Tokyo subway, "Do you know Hiroshima and Nagasaki?" . Earlier this month, a video of a person suddenly being beaten by a passerby during a live broadcast on a street in Japan has become a hot topic again.
His YouTuber is active under the name of " Johnny Somali". There are about 7,300 channel subscribers (as of June 2nd). From around May 18, a video taken inside the subway, which is believed to be the Toei Oedo Line, began to spread. The YouTuber unilaterally asked Japanese passengers sitting in English, "Do you know Hiroshima and Nagasaki? " talked. When the passengers were puzzled, he repeatedly said, "I'll drop the atomic bomb again." In response to criticism, the YouTuber deleted the video and released an apology video on May 26. He said, "I sincerely want to apologize to the Japanese people," and "I shouldn't have said those words."
However, the YouTuber will meet the Japanese "revenge". During the live broadcast on the street that seems to be Ueno Ameyoko shopping street in Tokyo, a passerby slapped his cheek while saying "Hey, oh my!". The video contains abusive voices saying, "Hiroshima and Nagasaki (*I can't hear the rest)" and "Don't be silly, fu**in' n*gger (fucking black man)". On SNS, "Such an insult. Opinions such as "I deserved it because I did it", "Japanese people were criticized because they didn't retaliate at times like this. You did a good job", and "On the contrary, I want you to thank me for this much" were conspicuous. On the other hand, there were also negative voices, saying, "Violence and discriminatory terms are not good," and "If we try again, we'll be on the same level."
