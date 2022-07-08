Japanese former PM shot dead

Now this is called taking control of the situation by public of Japan. If a leader is expected to deliver but does not deliver than public has right to revolt. Unlike our Pakistanis awaam who for cowardness unable to utter even a simple view points.
That is why Russians killed their Tzar family for corruption back in the day.
Pakistanis deserve criminals PM for their lack of call for action.
Source https://www.cp24.com/mobile/world/f...r-being-shot-during-campaign-speech-1.5979400
