Bangladesh received a record $3.61 billion last year as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), up by 67.94% more than in 2017, thanks to various steps the government has taken to attract new investments.While China became the leading investor in the country with $1.03 billion, the United States, traditionally the top investor, dropped to fourth with only $174 million in FDI for 2018 in Bangladesh.The Netherlands invested the second largest amount of $692 million, and the United Kingdom was the third highest at $371 million.Disclosing the data at a press briefing on Thursday, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman, Kazi M Aminul Islam, also said that Bangladesh received $2.15 billion as FDI in 2017."It's a record," he said, referring to the $3.61 billion received as FDI last year.He said the power sector alone had attracted investments worth $1.01 billion, where China contributed $834 million, followed by $730 million in the food sector, and $430 million in the textile sector.Regarding the downtrend of US FDI in Bangladesh, Aminul said: "The US government has cut tax rates for businesses in the US, and that has encouraged them to invest in their own country."The government of Bangladesh over the past few years has taken various initiatives, such as policy reforms, removing infrastructural deficiencies and creating a positive business environment to encourage more investment, and that has paid off.