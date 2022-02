Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) lost a F-15DJ Fighter Jet during routine training exercise on 31st Jan ,2022. Aircraft was lost over Sea of Japan. Crashed aircraft is identified as F-15DJ (No. 32-8083). The aircraft was delivered in 1993. Both pilots involved in this crash were highly experienced pilots (Pilot having 2800 flying hours, Co-pilot 1900 hours). Aircraft was painted in Tigers livery, last year.