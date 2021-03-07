Japanese economist looking forward to China's participation in CPTPP

As the government work report delivered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during this year's two sessions on Friday mentioned "joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)," a Japanese economist told the Global Times that he is looking forward to China's participation in the regional trade pact."As China made clear its attitude on CPTPP in the government work report, it's a fresh progress on the matter," Kiyoyuki Seguchi, research director of the Japan-based Canon Institute for Global Studies, told the Global Times on Friday.The Japanese government should begin talks with China about the detailed process,he said.Seguchi said that there are some issues that need to be addressed before joining the pact, but since China is a country that keeps its promises, once China has set a goal, no matter how long it takes, it will definitely achieve it.Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting last November that China will give a positive consideration to the idea of joining the CPTPP."By putting the willingness of joining in the government work report, China is telling the world that it is seriously and actively promoting it, and further detailed frameworks by relative departments including the Ministry of Commerce could be expected," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association and former economist at the state economic planning agency, told the Global Times.China's willingness to join the pact is also in line with the county's commitment to further open up and promote global cooperation," Tian said.''China's participation in the CPTPP is significant to the global economy. This is because China will, without any doubt, have a huge contribution to the world's economy," Seguchi added.Most Japanese enterprises would like to see China participate in the pact, because that means more market space and benefits for them, Tian added.