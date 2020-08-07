/ Register

  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

Japanese Defense Ministry discloses layout for planned island base near Kagoshima

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by PeaceGen, Aug 7, 2020 at 11:57 PM.

  Aug 7, 2020 at 11:57 PM #1
    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    Defense Ministry discloses layout for planned island base near Kagoshima
    The base on Mage Island will host U.S. and SDF takeoff and landing practices and serve as a hub for defending the Nansei islands.

    Local : 2020-08-07(Friday) 22:20:31
    Found via nicer.app/news

    it'll be interesting to see whether or not China will tolerate such bases.
    i recommend that they do.
    i also recommend that they stop harassing Japanese, Phillipino, and Indonesian fishing fleets.

    it's better to be a good neighbor than to stir up structural tensions.
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 12:21 AM #2
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    If not tolerating these naval bases means going to war with Japan, then I'm sure China will have to "tolerate" these bases
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 12:27 AM #3
    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    well it could also lead to an increase in tensions and much spending on naval defense and air forces..
    which is a waste of money, to say the least, if you ask me.
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 12:41 AM #4
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 3.26.25 PM.jpg
    New base on the mainland


    Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 3.29.21 PM.jpg
    Current US Military base is closer to Shanghai and Taiwan than Tokyo within V-22 Osprey invasion range

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
