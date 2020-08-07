Japanese Defense Ministry discloses layout for planned island base near Kagoshima

Defense Ministry discloses layout for planned island base near Kagoshima The base on Mage Island will host U.S. and SDF takeoff and landing practices and serve as a hub for defending the Nansei islands. Local : 2020-08-07(Friday) 22:20:31 Found via nicer.app/news it'll be interesting to see whether or not China will tolerate such bases. i recommend that they do. i also recommend that they stop harassing Japanese, Phillipino, and Indonesian fishing fleets. it's better to be a good neighbor than to stir up structural tensions.