Japanese Air Taxis Gearing Up for Commercial Operations in Vietnam

As 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam and Japan's diplomatic relations, it seems like the perfect moment for the two to also launch pioneering eVTOL operations in Vietnam. SkyDrive, the Japanese eVTOL manufacturer, and the renewable energy company Pacific Group, with international funds in Vietnam, have agreed to take steps in that direction.

First of all, through the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreed to pre-order 10 of the SkyDrive SD-05 aircraft, with an option for 90 more, adding up to a total of 100 flying vehicles.

Also, the two will research and evaluate all the aspects involved in air taxi operations. These include infrastructure requirements, route and mobility network planning and local regulations. To do so, they’ll also work closely with Vietnam authorities.

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, SkyDrive CEO, added that not just toxic emissions, but also traffic safety risks can be considered serious social issues that could benefit from the implementation of this new means of transportation and its dedicated infrastructure.


The SD-05 was recently unveiled by the Japanese manufacturer as a two-seater, mainly designed for air taxi operations. Following the previous SD-03, which made headlines as the world’s smallest eVTOL (only 13-foot/4-meter-long and 6.5 feet/2-meter-tall) the second version is, of course, bigger and more capable.

Fitted with 12 motor-propellers, the SD-05 boasts a 6-mile (10 km) range on a single charge, at 62 mph (100 kph) which makes it a short-range aircraft. Once certified (it’s currently in the process of that) it will become the first of its kind in Japan, according to SkyDrive.


1669711117419.png



1669711161877.png


1669711193723.png
 

Viet

