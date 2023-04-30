What's new

Japanese actress Kaho Seto wins Best Actress in Moscow Films Award 2023

I just read this news:
uUzvQ3lML_bkIqyakc1vFhNrRI0RUQxg5aFkrX0xDg1_T0wXrbEJjtNGtrf1o9y3CNB6tuX01O56FkSgGb1qar-mvAH-xd92lx78nJQ0o6Ymqh08xR8fRT_xgqhSFvpkJCYdd5RPM48mpJCotOrOYL9qeun_irpXPI-TDJieJ9tjId7p4H8XQShZ0KH2JGda

news.yahoo.co.jp

モスクワ映画祭　瀬戸かほさんが最優秀女優賞（テレビ朝日系（ANN）） - Yahoo!ニュース

モスクワ国際映画祭で、常間地裕監督の「この日々が凪いだら」で主演の瀬戸かほさんが最優秀女優賞を受賞しました。 　常間地裕監督：「どのように届くのかというところ、すごく気になっていたので、国も文化も
news.yahoo.co.jp news.yahoo.co.jp
At the Moscow International Film Festival, Kaho Seto, who starred in Yutaka Tsunemachi's "Kono Hibi ga Calm", won the Best Actress Award. Director Tsunemachi Yutaka: "I was very curious about how it would reach the audience, so I am happy that the work has reached across countries, cultures, and languages." The award ceremony will be held in Moscow on the 27th. We, director Tsunemaji and star Hiroki Sato attended. The movie “Kono Hibi ga Calm” is a work that depicts the feelings of young people facing various changes set in Yokohama and Yokosuka. The Moscow International Film Festival has been considered one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, along with Cannes and Berlin. accreditation has been suspended. In an interview with ANN , director Tsunemaji said, "I'm not ignoring the international situation, but I want to deliver this film to the people of Russia.
Click to expand...
I find it weird that China and Vietnam didn't participate, but Japan, an unfriendly country, was allowed to participate and even gets to win an award.

Oh well, congrats to her and the team.

At least they actually accept this award unlike this Bulgarian cuck here, who got a Jury reward but decides to REFUSE it because muh Russia bawd:
www.rferl.org

Bulgarian Director Refuses Moscow Film Festival Award In City Where 'Murder Orders Are Issued'

Internationally recognized Bulgarian-Canadian animator and film director Theodore Ushev has declined an award from the Moscow Film Festival to protest Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in an address that was banned by the Kremlin's censors.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Joyland' secures Best International Film award
Replies
0
Views
198
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
C
Saudi Arabian Cinema - KSA has great future in film industry, says Saudi actress Ida Al-Kusay
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Corruptistan
C
muhammadhafeezmalik
The film ‘Javed Iqbal’, which was banned in Pakistan, got two awards in UK
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
macnurv
M
ghazi52
"Parey Hut Love" bags international film festival award for Best Film
Replies
0
Views
781
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Joyland: Taboo-tackling Pakistani film makes history at Cannes
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
5K
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom