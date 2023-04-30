Japanese actress Kaho Seto wins Best Actress in Moscow Films Award 2023

At the Moscow International Film Festival, Kaho Seto, who starred in Yutaka Tsunemachi's "Kono Hibi ga Calm", won the Best Actress Award. Director Tsunemachi Yutaka: "I was very curious about how it would reach the audience, so I am happy that the work has reached across countries, cultures, and languages." The award ceremony will be held in Moscow on the 27th. We, director Tsunemaji and star Hiroki Sato attended. The movie “Kono Hibi ga Calm” is a work that depicts the feelings of young people facing various changes set in Yokohama and Yokosuka. The Moscow International Film Festival has been considered one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, along with Cannes and Berlin. accreditation has been suspended. In an interview with ANN , director Tsunemaji said, "I'm not ignoring the international situation, but I want to deliver this film to the people of Russia. Click to expand...

Bulgarian Director Refuses Moscow Film Festival Award In City Where 'Murder Orders Are Issued' Internationally recognized Bulgarian-Canadian animator and film director Theodore Ushev has declined an award from the Moscow Film Festival to protest Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in an address that was banned by the Kremlin's censors.

I just read this news:I find it weird that China and Vietnam didn't participate, but Japan, an unfriendly country, was allowed to participate and even gets to win an award.Oh well, congrats to her and the team.At least they actually accept this award unlike this Bulgarian cuck here, who got a Jury reward but decides to REFUSE it because muh Russia bawd: