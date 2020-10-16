Japan 'will dump more than a million tonnes of radioactive water into the sea' in clean-up at Fukushima nuclear plant destroyed by 2011 tsunami

About 1.23million tonnes of contaminated water are stored at the wrecked plant

Reports say Japan plans to dump the water in a process that could take decades

Fishermen have voiced concerns that worried buyers will boycott local seafood

Clean-up likely to continue into the 2040s or 2050s after 2011 catastrophe



PUBLISHED: 09:41 EDT, 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 EDT, 16 October 2020 By TIM STICKINGS FOR MAILONLINE and AFP PUBLISHED: 09:41 EDT, 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 EDT, 16 October 2020

Wreckage: A destroyed reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which caused the worst nuclear disaster on the planet since Chernobyl

Storage: Tanks full of radioactive water are seen at the crippled Fukushima plant in January this year, with space rapidly filling up

Destruction: A bus takes people past a flattened suburb in Miyagi Prefecture two weeks after the disaster in March 2011