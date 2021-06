Coronavirus latest: Japan eyes vaccinating people under 65 at state-run sites Study says Pfizer and Astra effective against delta variant; Japan to donate jabs to Vietnam

Study says Pfizer and Astra effective against delta variant; Japan to donate jabs to VietnamA member of Japan's Self-Defense Force gestures at a mass vaccination coronavirus disease (COVID-19) site in Tokyo on June 9. © Reuters11:30 a.m. Japan will donate one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says. Tokyo is also considering donating vaccines to Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia in July. Earlier in June, Japan donated 1.24 million vaccine doses to Taiwan.