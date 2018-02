But why? It's never going to happen and you only need to look at what the experts say and people's views remain entrenched.If people don't want to leave then they can go live in an EU state of their choice. I'm not being funny here but the rest of us who voted out do not wish to be part of the EU superstate.They said something and we didn't listen. I don't think Japanese quite understand things past the £ sign. Let us just have them open up unrestricted mass, low skilled migration to their country and then we will listen to what they have to say. We all know how fond the Japanese are of diversity