What's new

Japan Wants To Arm Its Submarines With Long-Range Cruise Missiles

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,476
2
11,385
Country
United States
Location
United States
Recent reports indicate that Japan is considering introducing a new long-range cruise missile capability to its existing submarine fleet, or future submarines, with a weapon that would have a range of over 620 miles and would be fielded from the latter half of the 2020s. The indigenous missile would provide the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, or JMSDF, with a new standoff capability to attack both enemy surface warships and land targets and is clearly seen as a potential counter to offset growing threats from China and North Korea.

A report in Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper cites several unnamed government officials who confirm that Tokyo is looking at the possibility of equipping current and/or future JMSDF submarines with long-range cruise missiles. These would be derived from the Type 12 subsonic anti-ship missile that’s already in service with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, or JGSDF, and which has a range of around 124 miles in its current form. At this stage, both vertical launch system (VLS) and torpedo-tube-launched options are being examined for the new missile. As it stands, the JMSDF does not have any submarine-based VLS in service. There is also currently no confirmation of the size of magazine capacity being considered for the missile-armed submarines.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zo...arines-with-long-range-cruise-missiles-report
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Dalit
North Korea claim test of new submarine-launched missile
Replies
9
Views
456
K_Bin_W
K
L
What China’s hypersonic test launch reveals about the global arms race
Replies
2
Views
568
Hafizzz
Hafizzz
Raj-Hindustani
  • Poll
Nuclear Sub Club: Do Rising Powers Like India Really Need Nuclear Attack Submarines?
Replies
0
Views
515
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
J
What Will Drive China to War?
Replies
1
Views
310
kankan326
kankan326
Nan Yang
Hard strategic realities keep US and Japan apart
Replies
0
Views
540
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom