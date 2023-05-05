What's new

Japan Wants Bangladesh To Better Investment Climate, Sign EPA By 2026

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,383
-6
14,160

Japan Wants Bangladesh To Better Investment Climate, Sign EPA By 2026​

05 May 23 1 min read

Insights​

  • Dhaka needs two initiatives to tackle the likely challenges after it graduates from the least developed country status.
  • It should improve its investment and business environment to attract more Japanese firms and sign the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement to enjoy duty-free market access to Japan, Japanese envoy to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has said.
Dhaka needs two key initiatives to address the likely challenges after it graduates from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2026, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori recently said.

The country must improve its investment and business environment to attract more Japanese companies and sign the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to enjoy duty-free market access to Japan, the envoy said.

He identified lengthy approval procedures, bureaucratic red tape and duties as the primary obstacles to attracting Japanese investment.

He noted that neighbouring countries in Southeast and South Asia have a more congenial investment environment compared to that in Bangladesh, and therefore, Japanese entrepreneurs consider them better destinations to invest.

The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) would accelerate industrial activities and make Matarbari a hub, benefitting not only neighbouring countries, but also Bangladesh, he was quoted as saying by media outlets in the country.

www.fibre2fashion.com

Japan wants Bangladesh to better investment climate, sign EPA by 2026

Dhaka needs two initiatives to tackle the likely challenges after it graduates from the least developed country status. It should improve its investment and business environment...
www.fibre2fashion.com www.fibre2fashion.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh, says Kiminori Iwama
Replies
2
Views
291
sonargon
S
B
Japan to assist Bangladesh in six economic areas
Replies
0
Views
237
Black_cats
B
B
Japan hopes Bangladesh will play vital role in materializing Indo-Pacific vision
Replies
14
Views
484
bluesky
B
B
Japan to provide 1,65,319m Japanese Yen ($1.27b) to Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
215
Black_cats
B
B
Summit and JERA explore investment in Bangladesh's Energy Supply Chain valued at USD 2 Billion
Replies
0
Views
100
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom