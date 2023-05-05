Japan Wants Bangladesh To Better Investment Climate, Sign EPA By 2026​

Dhaka needs two initiatives to tackle the likely challenges after it graduates from the least developed country status.

It should improve its investment and business environment to attract more Japanese firms and sign the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement to enjoy duty-free market access to Japan, Japanese envoy to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has said.

05 May 23 1 min readDhaka needs two key initiatives to address the likely challenges after it graduates from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2026, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori recently said.The country must improve its investment and business environment to attract more Japanese companies and sign the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to enjoy duty-free market access to Japan, the envoy said.He identified lengthy approval procedures, bureaucratic red tape and duties as the primary obstacles to attracting Japanese investment.He noted that neighbouring countries in Southeast and South Asia have a more congenial investment environment compared to that in Bangladesh, and therefore, Japanese entrepreneurs consider them better destinations to invest.The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) would accelerate industrial activities and make Matarbari a hub, benefitting not only neighbouring countries, but also Bangladesh, he was quoted as saying by media outlets in the country.