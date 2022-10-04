What's new

Japan, US hold joint drill within hours of N. Korea missile launch

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,331
28
19,668
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.scmp.com

Japan, US hold joint drill soon after N. Korea missile

‘We are taking swift action’, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, shortly before 8 Japanese and 4 US fighter jets took part in the drill in airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Japanese and US military planes carried out a joint drill on Tuesday in response to a North Korean ballistic missile launch, Japanese officials said.
Japan’s Joint Staff said eight Japanese and four US fighter jets took part in the drill in airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region.

“As the security environment surrounding Japan grows increasingly severe, including North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan, the Self-Defence Forces and the US military conducted a joint exercise,” the Joint Staff said in a statement.
The forces “confirmed their readiness and demonstrated domestically and abroad the strong determination of Japan and the United States to deal with any situation”, it added.

The announcement came soon after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino.

“We are taking swift action”, Kishida told reporters, saying Tokyo and Washington had “decided to conduct a joint drill”, without adding details.
Kishida said he would hold telephone talks with US President Joe Biden “to reaffirm the strong coordination between the leaders of Japan and the United States”.

The ballistic missile launch early on Tuesday was the first time a North Korean missile has been fired over Japan in five years.
It prompted the activation of an emergency alert system warning people in several regions of Japan to take shelter.
The missile landed in the sea without causing any injuries or damage.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
2
Replies
29
Views
188
flowerfan2020
F
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida [after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea].
2
Replies
16
Views
612
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Japan’s Ruling Party Calls for ‘Counter Attack’ Capability, Increased Defense Budget
Replies
0
Views
310
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
North Korea Fires Missiles During US Navy Joint Exercise
Replies
2
Views
81
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China to send troops to Russia for joint military drills
Replies
1
Views
250
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom