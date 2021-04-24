What's new

Japan troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM Yoshihide Suga says

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,185
-15
10,337
Country
China
Location
China
www.scmp.com

Japan’s troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM says

A recent statement by Suga and Biden calling for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ had raised questions about possible Japanese military involvement.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has emphasised that, despite a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement released after his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden, there is no possibility of Japanese forces being committed to any military contingency surrounding Taiwan.

In response to a question from an opposition politician in the Diet on Tuesday about the details of Japan’s commitment to Taiwan, Suga replied that the statement “does not presuppose military involvement at all”.
Analysts say Japan’s constitution would block the military from taking part in combat in the event China attempted to take Taiwan by force, although Japan could provide a range of logistical and rear-echelon support to the United States.

USA to Japan: when the war starts you absorb China's nukes first and I will join the war after

Japan to USA: no, when the war starts, you absorb China's nukes and then I will join the war after
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,897
-7
1,842
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Feng Leng said:
www.scmp.com

Japan’s troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM says

A recent statement by Suga and Biden calling for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ had raised questions about possible Japanese military involvement.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com



USA to Japan: when the war starts you absorb China's nukes first and I will join the war after

Japan to USA: no, when the war starts, you absorb China's nukes and then I will join the war after
Click to expand...
So true.. No one will come to Taiwans aid not the Japanese and certainly not the US
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
616
0
530
Country
United States
Location
United States
Japan knows better just like SK they could get Shang-chi'ed... It is wise of them to stay far from it which also means all this QUAD is nothing more then publicity stunt because if Japan stands down what is QUAD for it is a failed concept from the get go
 
Last edited:
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,077
7
20,681
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Where does the Japanese PM say that Japan will definitely not get involved?

He just says that it is not definite that Japan will intervene and so China is on notice that Japan may join US to defend Taiwan if China tries to invade.

Smart from the Japanese, just like the USA, as they are deterring China just by hinting they may defend Taiwan while committing to nothing.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,332
-5
404
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Feng Leng said:
www.scmp.com

Japan’s troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM says

A recent statement by Suga and Biden calling for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ had raised questions about possible Japanese military involvement.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has emphasised that, despite a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement released after his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden, there is no possibility of Japanese forces being committed to any military contingency surrounding Taiwan.

In response to a question from an opposition politician in the Diet on Tuesday about the details of Japan’s commitment to Taiwan, Suga replied that the statement “does not presuppose military involvement at all”.
Analysts say Japan’s constitution would block the military from taking part in combat in the event China attempted to take Taiwan by force, although Japan could provide a range of logistical and rear-echelon support to the United States.

USA to Japan: when the war starts you absorb China's nukes first and I will join the war after

Japan to USA: no, when the war starts, you absorb China's nukes and then I will join the war after
Click to expand...
haha what kind of QUAD is that? one wheel fell off now it is a Tricycle + Brits so Trib or UBAI which would be pronounced tribe and "you buy" from China. Somebody must be making this stuff up. It is humorous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom