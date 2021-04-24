Japan troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM Yoshihide Suga says

Japan’s troops won’t get involved if China invades Taiwan, PM says
A recent statement by Suga and Biden calling for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ had raised questions about possible Japanese military involvement.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has emphasised that, despite a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement released after his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden, there is no possibility of Japanese forces being committed to any military contingency surrounding Taiwan.
In response to a question from an opposition politician in the Diet on Tuesday about the details of Japan’s commitment to Taiwan, Suga replied that the statement “does not presuppose military involvement at all”.
Analysts say Japan’s constitution would block the military from taking part in combat in the event China attempted to take Taiwan by force, although Japan could provide a range of logistical and rear-echelon support to the United States.
USA to Japan: when the war starts you absorb China's nukes first and I will join the war after
Japan to USA: no, when the war starts, you absorb China's nukes and then I will join the war after