PM’s Visit to Japan: $1.2b loan deal likely for four dev projects

At that time, Dhaka would also seek technical and financial assistance of nearly $10 billion for 10 future projects on water, land, irrigation, and char development, finance ministry officials told The Daily Star.

The loan under the Foreign Direct Investment Promotion Project means to develop infrastructure at the economic zone of Mirersharai of Chattogram. Japanese companies will be able to establish industries there, officials said.