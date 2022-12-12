What's new

Japan to purchase hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles in major defense buildup

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,626
3
18,548
Country
United States
Location
United States
TOKYO — Alarmed by increasing security threats and the risk of war in the Indo-Pacific, Japan will seek to purchase hundreds of U.S.-built Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of a major defense buildup unprecedented in the postwar period, Japanese and U.S. officials said.

The missile buy would boost Japan’s long-range strike capability and mark a stunning break with a long tradition of eschewing offensive weapons. And it would enhance Japan’s conventional deterrent as China undertakes a sweeping military modernization and North Korea barrels ahead with its nuclear program.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Japan Considering Buying Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles as ‘Counterstrike’ Capability, Say Reports
Replies
1
Views
141
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions [biggest buildup since WW2]
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Japan Set to Buy SM-6s in Potential $450M Deal, Says State Department
Replies
0
Views
100
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Despite Defense Buildup, Japan's Arms Industry Struggles
Replies
9
Views
678
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
Stranagor
Japan sends fighter jets to Philippines for 1st time since WW2 in air force exchange
Replies
0
Views
108
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom