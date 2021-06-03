Japan To Extend $14.8 Million Emergency Aid To India

The Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 14.8 million US dollars to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

