Japan to donate another 1 million doses of vaccine to Vietnam

A mass vaccination drive held at Phu Tho Indoor Sport Stadium, HCM City, on June 24, 2021, using the AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu has announced that Japan would donate another one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.
This comes on top of the previous shipment of nearly one million doses that were delivered to Vietnam on June 16.
Arrangements are also being made to send one million doses of AstraZeneca each to Taiwan (China), Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, the Japanese diplomat noted.
“Japan’s donation of vaccines to Vietnam is a testament for the profound friendship between the two countries,” the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam said in a statement on June 25 regarding the news.
The majority of the donated doses in previous shipment are being administered for priority groups in Ho Chi Minh City in its largest inoculation drive, as the southern economic centre has recorded nearly 2,300 COVID-19 infections since late May, becoming the second most severe COVID-19 hot spot in the country’s fourth wave of infections.
Vaccine delivery to Vietnam has been very limited, and to date, 2,920,248 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Vietnam, with only 143,121 people fully vaccinated with two doses.
Hanoi (VNA) - Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu has announced that Japan would donate another one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.
This comes on top of the previous shipment of nearly one million doses that were delivered to Vietnam on June 16.
Arrangements are also being made to send one million doses of AstraZeneca each to Taiwan (China), Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, the Japanese diplomat noted.
“Japan’s donation of vaccines to Vietnam is a testament for the profound friendship between the two countries,” the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam said in a statement on June 25 regarding the news.
The majority of the donated doses in previous shipment are being administered for priority groups in Ho Chi Minh City in its largest inoculation drive, as the southern economic centre has recorded nearly 2,300 COVID-19 infections since late May, becoming the second most severe COVID-19 hot spot in the country’s fourth wave of infections.
Vaccine delivery to Vietnam has been very limited, and to date, 2,920,248 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Vietnam, with only 143,121 people fully vaccinated with two doses.
Japan to donate another 1 million doses of vaccine to Vietnam | Health | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)
VIETNAMPLUS, The most reliable source of news in Vietnam on political, business, social, cultural, sports, technology, environmental issues
en.vietnamplus.vn