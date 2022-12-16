Japan to build submarine with VLS​

Japan to build submarine with VLSPosted on December 15, 2022 by alert5
The government of Japan has decided to build a submarine with a vertical launcher (VLS) capable of launching long-range missiles from underwater.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy M. Starr, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The improved version of the domestically-produced Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, which has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, as well as foreign-made missiles such as the Tomahawk cruise missile purchased from the United States will be installed on the VLS. The VLS system will allow for more missiles to be launched than the traditional torpedo launcher method.
The government’s decision to equip a submarine with a VLS is aimed at improving its counterattack capabilities. By launching missiles from under the sea, Japan will be able to strike enemy missile launch sites and strengthen its deterrence capabilities. Submarines are difficult to locate, making them an effective tool for launching surprise attacks.
Japan’s neighbor, South Korea, also possesses submarines capable of firing missiles using VLS. The Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarines are capable of firing six Hyunmoo 4-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which is a variant of the Hyunmoo-2B with a 500 km range.
