What's new

Japan to build submarine with VLS

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,729
87
63,431
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Japan to build submarine with VLS​

Posted on December 15, 2022 by alert5
The government of Japan has decided to build a submarine with a vertical launcher (VLS) capable of launching long-range missiles from underwater.
US Navy 120213-N-BK435-021 Sailors assigned to both the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40) conduct Tomahawk lan

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy M. Starr, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The improved version of the domestically-produced Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, which has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, as well as foreign-made missiles such as the Tomahawk cruise missile purchased from the United States will be installed on the VLS. The VLS system will allow for more missiles to be launched than the traditional torpedo launcher method.

The government’s decision to equip a submarine with a VLS is aimed at improving its counterattack capabilities. By launching missiles from under the sea, Japan will be able to strike enemy missile launch sites and strengthen its deterrence capabilities. Submarines are difficult to locate, making them an effective tool for launching surprise attacks.

Japan’s neighbor, South Korea, also possesses submarines capable of firing missiles using VLS. The Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarines are capable of firing six Hyunmoo 4-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which is a variant of the Hyunmoo-2B with a 500 km range.

For more information, hit the Source below

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Israel’s Submarine Secret: New Dolphin-IIs Could Have VLS
Replies
7
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
beijingwalker
China’s navy has quietly commissioned a new submarine for its eastern fleet
Replies
0
Views
937
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
South Korea Conducts Second SLBM Test From KSS-III Submarine
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Lockheed Martin lands MK 41 VLS contract for German Navy’s F126 frigates
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
Prototyping keeps Columbia submarine programme on track, USN officials say
Replies
0
Views
268
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom