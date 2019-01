Japanese debt trap!But the media won't call it that. Since this is a debt trap, it must be China doing the loan and the media just forgot to blame China.Since calling Wall Street loans, 'jewish debt trap' is considered by some to be jew hating, shouldn't calling something 'Chinese debt trap', be considered Chinese hating and therefore banned in the media. Or does the zionist media like to bully China because China is free and democratic (as democratic as a family is democratic).