Japan thinks about TB2

Translation:

It was learned that the Ministry of Defense is coordinating the trial introduction of attack drones made in Israel and the United States to the Self-Defense Forces in fiscal 2023 in order to strengthen the defense of the islands. From fiscal 2015 onwards, the government plans to deploy several hundred offensive drones, including those procured from overseas and domestically produced.



This was confirmed by several government officials. The Ukrainian military's counterattack against the Russian military has produced significant results while minimizing human casualties, and it was determined that this would help strengthen Japan's deterrence.



The government plans to deploy them mainly in the Nansei Islands. In case of emergency, it is expected to be used to attack enemy ships approaching the island and enemy troops trying to land. It is also expected to be used for warning and surveillance of garrisons and bases.



The trial introduction includes the Israeli "Harop" and the US-made "Switchblade". The Harop is about 2.5 meters long and has a long cruising time of 9 hours. The Switchblade has a total length of about 36 centimeters and is compact and easy to carry, but has a cruising time of only 15 minutes.



Both perform self-destruct attacks that damage enemies by ramming them. The Switchblade was recently donated by the U.S. military to the Ukrainian military. Drones such as the Turkish-made TB2 that carry out attacks with missiles are also being considered.



Self-Defense Force units will confirm their usefulness and aim for full-scale deployment. We also want to support domestic development.



Currently, the unmanned aerial vehicles owned by the Self-Defense Forces, such as the US-made large reconnaissance aircraft "Global Hawk" and the US-made small reconnaissance aircraft "Scan Eagle", are limited to surveillance and information gathering. China, which is forcibly advancing into the sea, is said to be focusing on the development and deployment of attack drones, and it has been pointed out that the Self-Defense Forces are slow to respond.



In the three documents, including the National Security Strategy, which are scheduled to be revised at the end of the year, the government is coordinating to clearly state the policy to actively introduce and utilize various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including attack types, to the Self-Defense Forces. there is



In its budget request for the fiscal 2023 budget, the Ministry of Defense announced for the first time its policy to develop attack drones. At the rough estimate stage, it will be a "item request" that does not specify the amount, and plans to finalize the number of introductions and the budget by the end of the year.





Seems like Japan is evaluating Harop, TB-2 and Switchblade.