Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprint
Although Southeast Asia is highly dependent on Mideast oil, some countries lack reserves that will last for more than a month.
TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer
April 21, 2021 01:52 JST
TOKYO -- Japan aims to bring Vietnam into what will be its first oil-sharing deal with a Southeast Asian nation, a government source told Nikkei, as Tokyo seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum to overseas supply chains in the event of a disruption.
Good move
True. If the chinese impose a total blockade on us Vietnam we will run dry in few months. Japan can deliver oil. We never know when the PLA runs amok.
Although Southeast Asia is highly dependent on Mideast oil, some countries lack reserves that will last for more than a month.
TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer
April 21, 2021 01:52 JST
TOKYO -- Japan aims to bring Vietnam into what will be its first oil-sharing deal with a Southeast Asian nation, a government source told Nikkei, as Tokyo seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum to overseas supply chains in the event of a disruption.
Japan targets Vietnam for first ASEAN oil-sharing deal
Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprint
asia.nikkei.com
True. If the chinese impose a total blockade on us Vietnam we will run dry in few months. Japan can deliver oil. We never know when the PLA runs amok.
Last edited: