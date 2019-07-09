Japan targets Vietnam for first ASEAN oil-sharing deal Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprint

Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprintAlthough Southeast Asia is highly dependent on Mideast oil, some countries lack reserves that will last for more than a month.TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writerApril 21, 2021 01:52 JSTTOKYO -- Japan aims to bring Vietnam into what will be its first oil-sharing deal with a Southeast Asian nation, a government source told Nikkei, as Tokyo seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum to overseas supply chains in the event of a disruption.Good moveTrue. If the chinese impose a total blockade on us Vietnam we will run dry in few months. Japan can deliver oil. We never know when the PLA runs amok.