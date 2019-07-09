What's new

Japan targets Vietnam for first ASEAN oil-sharing deal

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,377
0
17,448
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprint

53CF63C0-6249-4906-AA2B-C1FD1052B1B2.jpeg

Although Southeast Asia is highly dependent on Mideast oil, some countries lack reserves that will last for more than a month.

TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer
April 21, 2021 01:52 JST


TOKYO -- Japan aims to bring Vietnam into what will be its first oil-sharing deal with a Southeast Asian nation, a government source told Nikkei, as Tokyo seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum to overseas supply chains in the event of a disruption.
asia.nikkei.com

Japan targets Vietnam for first ASEAN oil-sharing deal

Tokyo looks to secure supply chain for companies with overseas footprint
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Good move

True. If the chinese impose a total blockade on us Vietnam we will run dry in few months. Japan can deliver oil. We never know when the PLA runs amok.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Can Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?
2
Replies
15
Views
692
penlei00
penlei00
TaiShang
Dragon strong: China moves up the exports value chain
Replies
6
Views
1K
TaiShang
TaiShang
Devil Soul
How China's Silk Road affects Indian ambitions in the region
Replies
3
Views
1K
randomradio
randomradio
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore
IND151
A Salutation To Arms: Asias Military Buildup, Its Reasons & Implications
Replies
6
Views
3K
IND151
IND151

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom