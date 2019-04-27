What's new

Japan sends three vessels to South China Sea in anti-submarine exercise

Viet

Viet

(Reuters) - Japan's Maritime Self-defense Force conducted anti-submarine drills in the South China Sea on Oct. 9, deploying three vessels including a helicopter aircraft carrier and a submarine, according to the Japanese defence ministry.

The purpose of the exercise was "to boost their tactical capability", the ministry said in a statement, without giving more details on the geographical location of the drills.

The three vessels will stop at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam over the weekend to replenish supplies, the statement said.

The ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Nearly all of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea are claimed by China, which has established military outposts on artificial islands in the area. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea.

The United States has accused China of militarising the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit the area's extensive oil and gas reserves.

China's state-backed Global Times newspaper, noting the latest Japanese drills, said on Saturday that the frequent conducting of military activities in the South China Sea is not conducive to the security and stability of the area, and is firmly opposed by China.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has always kept a high level of alert, defending China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, said the newspaper, which is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The Global Times said Japanese warships had recently carried out activities in the South China Sea, with a helicopter aircraft carrier spotted on satellite on Sept. 5.



Suika

Suika

INS Chennei, INS Tarkash, and INS Deepak of the Indian Navy conducted Exercise JIMEX with JS Kaga and JS Ikazuchi in the northern Arabian Sea from September 26th to September 28th.


https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/release/202009/20200925-2.pdf
https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/india-japan-navies-match-skills-in-northern-arabian-
sea/article32708591.ece
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1310790218807607297




JS Kaga and JS Ikazuchi conducted joint-training with SLNS Gajabahu of the Sri Lanka Navy on September 24th in the waters around Colombo port.

https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/operation/training/src/2020/46.html




HMAS Hobart and HMAS Sirius conducted joint-training with JS Kaga and JS Ikazuchi in the South China Sea from September 13th to the 17th.


https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/release/202009/20200918.pdf
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1306830653632126976
 
Viet

Viet

