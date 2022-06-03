What's new

Japan recorded record low births, biggest ever population drop in 2021

There were 811,604 births last year, the fewest in health ministry data going back to 1899. Deaths climbed to 1,439,809, leading to an overall drop of 628,205 in the population

Rocky Swift, Reuters News
une 3, 2022
JAPANASIAECONOMY

调整大小 191008114610-japan-fertility.jpg


TOKYO - Japan recorded a record low number of births in 2021, prompting the biggest ever natural decline in the population, government data showed on Friday.

There were 811,604 births last year, the fewest in health ministry data going back to 1899. Deaths climbed to 1,439,809, leading to an overall drop of 628,205 in the population.

The overall fertility rate -- the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime -- slid for a sixth straight year, to 1.3.

Japan has one of the fastest aging populations on earth, and the country's closed borders over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have hastened the shrinkage of its workforce.

www.zawya.com

Japan will be gone not long from now. A perfect storm of a toxic work culture, lack of mental well being, societal attitudes trying to traverse theEast and West etc.
 
I hope not but let's be realistic, they know it's coming to a closure.
You can't reverse decades of a mindset. Japanese women now have no desire to have kids, form relationships etc. The docile Japanese lady is just a myth, most are fine being independent, they earn well end indulge in fun all day long. The men retreat into the world of work, and when they finish find niche pastimes they get lost in.
You can't do much to fix that.
 
nonsense . i was their just before the Wuhan virus hit and its cities were full of kids and young people having a good time.
I would advise everyone to spend some time in Japan. A model for all countries with all their so called issues.
Just more media scare mongering.
 
There is something called Japnese government data and statistics, only fools believe by visting one city and knows how the whole country is like. If you happen to visit inner Mongolia you may believe China is just vast grasslands and all Chinese are herders tending horses.
 
Still better than China. Japan 2021 TFR 1.3, China 2021 TFR 1.15, again decline from 1.3 at 2020.

asiatimes.com

What a shrinking China means for the world

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink. China accounts for more than one-sixth of the world’s population. Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population has swelled from 66…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
Chinese population is also declining, true, but we have a big population base, this gives some room for China to maneuver, which is not true for Japan.
 
because Chinese were prohibited to have more than 1 kid for decades.
The 2 cases are totally different.
I have been to both countries and kindly never compare the two again.
 

