What's new

Japan protests South Korean politician's landing on disputed islands

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,638
-53
98,998
Country
China
Location
China

Japan protests South Korean politician's landing on disputed islands​


KYODO NEWS - May 3 - 10:50 |

The Japanese government protested Tuesday a visit by a South Korean politician to South Korean-administered, Japanese-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan.

The visit by the opposition lawmaker earlier Tuesday comes a few days before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's two-day visit to Seoul starting Sunday amid thawed ties between the two countries.

Japan's Foreign Ministry lodged the protest saying that the visit on Tuesday to Takeshima, also known as Dokdo in South Korea, was "thoroughly unacceptable and extremely regrettable."

The two neighboring countries' ties have long been strained over wartime and territorial issues. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

image_l.jpeg

The South Korea-controlled Dokdo islets, known as Takeshima in Japan, are seen from a ferry in August 2019. (Getty/Kyodo)

english.kyodonews.net

Japan protests South Korean politician's landing on disputed islands

The Japanese government protested Tuesday a visit by a South Korean politician to South Korean-administered, Japanese-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan. The visit by the opposition lawma
english.kyodonews.net english.kyodonews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
Replies
6
Views
216
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Japan-South Korea Relations Warming Fast
2
Replies
15
Views
742
Zsari
Zsari
beijingwalker
Japan split over parliament debate on Constitution revision on Japan's defence: poll
Replies
3
Views
130
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Breaking: Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech- media
2
Replies
16
Views
530
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
Japan lodges protest over South Korea's maritime survey around Dokdo Island
Replies
2
Views
399
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom