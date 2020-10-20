Japan promises to diversify supply chains across ASEAN
Suga sets diplomatic priorities with his first trip to Vietnam
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc walk at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 19. © Reuters
DAISHI ABE, Nikkei staff writerOctober 20, 2020 03:25 JST
HANOI -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Monday to help Japanese companies diversify their supply chains across Southeast Asia, making a case for tighter economic cooperation to countries wary of China's growing influence in the region.
