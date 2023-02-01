Japan Posts Record ¥20 Trillion Trade Deficit in 2022​

Japan's Trade deficit smashes record, tops US$22bil​

Friday, 17 Feb 2023

Trade deficit smashes record, tops US$22bil TOKYO: Japan’s trade deficit has surged to a record in January, as one-off factors including the lunar new year holidays dragged on exports amid a backdrop of a slowing global economy.

TOKYO: Japan’s trade deficit has surged to a record in January, as one-off factors including the lunar new year holidays dragged on exports amid a backdrop of a slowing global economy.The trade gap jumped to 3.5 trillion yen (US$26bil or RM115bil) from 1.45 trillion yen (US$11bil or RM48bil) in December, topping three trillion yen (US$22bil or RM97bil) for the first time in comparable data going back to the late 1970s, the finance ministry reported yesterday.The deficit far exceeded the previous record, although it was smaller than analysts’ estimates.Export growth slowed sharply to 3.5%, with chip-making equipment among the largest drags, in a sign of weakening global tech-sector demand.The value of shipments to China sank 17.1%, dragged down by cars, auto parts and chip machinery.Exports to the United States and Europe also grew at a weaker pace of 10.2% and 9.5% respectively. Imports meanwhile continued to show double-digit gains with a 17.8% increase from a year ago, as costly energy shipments continued to inflate the import bill. Japanese firms also likely tried to secure inventory from China before lunar new year celebrations. The record deficit casts a cloud over Japan’s economy, as it struggles for recovery momentum with a new Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor set to take over from Haruhiko Kuroda and his decade of monetary easing. While one-off factors contributed to the deficit, the government and the central bank will need to keep a close eye on how much growth is slowing abroad.“Japan’s exports are unlikely to show a strong pickup so the overall economy will probably continue to have a lacklustre recovery,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.“That will be a headache for the BoJ when it consider normalisation.”China’s sudden turnaround on its virus policy has also meant a hit to Japan’s exports, as Covid cases surged following the end of China’s zero-Covid policy, causing disruption across the country.Shipments to China and other Asian countries account for more than 50% of Japan’s overall exports.Looking ahead, economist Yuki Masujima expects the trade deficit to narrow sharply in February, driven by a year-on-year jump in exports.“The average of the shortfalls in January and February, though, will probably be on par with the deficit in December 2022.” — Bloomberg