Japan PM Suga mulls Oct. visit to Vietnam, Indonesia, 1st trip abroad

Viet said:

The Siamese are history.





@Indos That shows the rising importance of Vietnam and Indonesia. Seems Japan’s new leader always picks Vietnam as the first country to visit.The Siamese are history. Click to expand...

Indonesia and Japan has solid relationship and it is why there is statue of first Indonesian armed force general and national hero, Sudirman, inside Japan Defense Ministry office complex.Indonesia is also considered as regional power within ASEAN region and world powers like US and Japan understand this, this is also why first foreign visit of Obama administration in Asia is to Japan and Indonesia.