Japan plans to acquire advanced anti-surface warfare missiles by 2022
ByDaisuke Sato
Sep 8, 2020
Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to acquire advanced anti-surface warfare missiles designed to be carried in the new F-35A’s internal weapons bay.
Citing sources from Defense Ministry, The Japanese Times reported that Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to acquire by March 2022 Joint Strike Missiles with a range of about 500 kilometers that can attack targets from outside the ranges of enemy missiles.
The JSM is Norway’s advanced anti-surface warfare missile. The missile can be employed against sea- and land-based targets. Norway is a partner nation in the development of the fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter.
Approximately one year earlier, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace company has confirmed the sale of a Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for the Japanese fleet of F-35 fighter aircraft.
According to the news release, Kongsberg has entered into the contract with Japan to supply the initial deliveries of JSM (Joint Strike Missile).
“This is an important international breakthrough which demonstrates the importance of cooperation between Norwegian authorities, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and Norwegian industry”, says CEO of KONGSBERG Geir Håøy.
The ministry is also considering the use of U.S. aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LRASM or JASSM missiles, with a range of about 900 kilometers, on Air Self-Defense Force F-15J fighter jets.
