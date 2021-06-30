Japan pays a high price as it goes down market

The famous bright lights of Tokyo's Ginza hide an unpleasant reality – Japan is facing cheap prices, low wages and a stagnant economy. Photo: WikiCommons

A veteran of the Imperial Japanese Navy, carrying a rising sun ensign, leads a group into the controversial Yasukuni Shrine. But it is falling prices, not rising suns, that are the bigger political challenge facing Tokyo. Photo: AFP

Economist Yukio Noguchi, a professor emeritus at Hitotsubashi University, wrote in a Mainichi Shimbun editorial:

“In 20 years, Japanese will be migrating to China to work.”

In fact, there are already Japanese migrant workers in China. More shockingly for the Japanese, a number of those hail from a flagship national industry.

Fumio Kishida faces an uphill struggle to regain Japan’s reputation as a land of high value. Photo: AFP / Du Xiaoyi